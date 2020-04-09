Hamas arrests Palestinian for Zoom video chat with Israelis

Hamas arrested a Palestinian in Gaza on Thursday, saying that he had taken part in a video conference with Israelis and describing his act as "treason."

The Gaza interior ministry identified the man as Rami Aman and said that some of his associates, whose details were not disclosed, had also been arrested.

