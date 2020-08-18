Court: Hezbollah member guilty in killing of ex-Lebanon PM

A U.N.-backed tribunal has ruled that a member of the Hezbollah militant group is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

A U.N.-backed tribunal has ruled that a member of the Hezbollah militant group is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

A U.N.-backed tribunal has ruled that a member of the Hezbollah militant group is guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.