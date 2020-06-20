U.S. to free imprisoned Hezbollah financier early due to coronavirus

The United States will release convicted Hezbollah financier Kassim Tajideen three years into his five-year sentence due to his poor health and risks of COVID-19 infection inside the prison, according to court documents.
On May 28 Washington Federal District Court Judge Reggie Walton granted Tajideen's emergency request for compassionate release, which said his age and "serious health conditions" leave him particularly vulnerable as the coronavirus spread through the U.S. prison system.
The decision could see Tajideen, 64, return back to Lebanon as early as July.