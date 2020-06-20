U.S. to free imprisoned Hezbollah financier early due to coronavirus

The United States will release convicted Hezbollah financier Kassim Tajideen three years into his five-year sentence due to his poor health and risks of COVID-19 infection inside the prison, according to court documents.

