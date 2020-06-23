PA's Erekat: Alleged car-ramming driver was a relative, killed in cold blood

Palestinian officials are questioning the Israeli account of a car-ramming attack near the West Bank village of Abu Dis, with senior official Saeb Erekat identifying him as a relative.
The man, who was shot dead by Border Police troops during the incident earlier Tuesday, was named as 27-year-old Ahmad Erekat.
"This young man was killed in cold blood. Tonight was his sister's wedding," said Erekat.
Erekat said the man killed was his relative and that his wedding was set for next week. "What the occupation army [IDF] claims, that he was trying to run someone over, is a lie," he said.