PA's Erekat: Alleged car-ramming driver was a relative, killed in cold blood

Palestinian officials are questioning the Israeli account of a car-ramming attack near the West Bank village of Abu Dis, with senior official Saeb Erekat identifying him as a relative.

The man, who was shot dead by Border Police troops during the incident earlier Tuesday, was named as 27-year-old Ahmad Erekat.

