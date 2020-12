The heads of a joint Israeli-American delegation to Rabat on Tuesday have completed a series of high-level talks with Moroccan officials, including the kingdom's King Mohammed VI.

The heads of a joint Israeli-American delegation to Rabat on Tuesday have completed a series of high-level talks with Moroccan officials, including the kingdom's King Mohammed VI.

The heads of a joint Israeli-American delegation to Rabat on Tuesday have completed a series of high-level talks with Moroccan officials, including the kingdom's King Mohammed VI.