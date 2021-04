Yesh Atid MK Miki Levy said Sunday that his party chairman Yair Lapid is still talking with New Hope leader Gideon Saar and Yamina head Naftali Bennett in order to form a government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

