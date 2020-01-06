Daughter of slain Iranian general warns families of US troops

Top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, directly threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Mideast while speaking to a crowd of hundreds of thousands in Tehran that stretched as far as the eye could see.
"The families of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children," she said to cheers.
Zeinab's threat comes as the blowback over the U.S. killing of her father in Baghdad. Separately, Iraq's parliament has called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraqi soil.
First published: 08:11 , 01.06.20