Israel has nearly vaccinated 800,000 people since the vaccination program began, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Within 11 days of Operation Latet Katef (Give Shoulder) we vaccinated almost 800,000 civilians," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

