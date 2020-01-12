UK and Germany condemn arrest of Britain's Tehran ambassador - UK PM's office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the arrest of Britain's ambassador to Tehran, a spokesman from Johnson's office said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.

"On Iran, they discussed the tragic loss of life on the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet.

