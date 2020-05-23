Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to reopen on Sunday

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem will open on Sunday for the first time in two months.

It is built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem ( Photo: Reuters )

Leaders of the three denominations sharing the site said in a statement Saturday that entrance will be limited to 50 people at a time.

Worshippers cannot enter if they have symptoms and must wear face masks and should keep a distance of 2 meters (six feet). They should also avoid touching or kissing stones and other objects at the holy site.

The church was closed in March along with most other sites in the Holy Land, in keeping with strict measures imposed by Israel and the Palestinian Authority to contain the outbreak.

It remained closed throughout Holy Week and Easter last month, when Jerusalem's Old City is normally packed with tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

Priests observed Holy Week rituals in small groups, mostly behind closed doors.