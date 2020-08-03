Hospital chiefs warn staff redundancies coming

The heads of Israel's government-owned hospitals informed employee union representatives on Monday that barring an injection of funds from the government they would have no choice but to fire some of their staff.
Hospitals have claimed a loss of income as the result of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the suspension of non-urgent medical procedures.
In a letter to union representatives, the chairman of the hospital directors association, Dr. Michael Halberthal wrote: "Unless immediate steps are taken, we will have no choice but to reduce the number of staff of those on the front lines."