Government names new ministers for positions vacated for months

The government on Monday appointed members to head that had not had a minister at their helm for months, due to resignations and coalitions spats.
Minister Yoav Galant will be the Minister of Higher Education in addition to his role at as Minister of Education, Minister Michael Biton will be Minister of Strategic Affairs in addition to his position as Minister of Social Affairs in the Defense Ministry, Minister Hili Trooper will add the portfolio of Minister of Science and Technology to his role as Minister of Culture and MK EItan Ginzburg from the Blue & White party will be the Minister of Communications.
Last week, Defense Minister Benny Gantz was named to be at the head of the Justice Ministry after the Supreme Court ruled that a minister must be named to that portfolio.