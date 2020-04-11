Yemen's Houthi rebels sentence 4 reporters to death

A court run by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday sentenced four journalists to death after their conviction on spying charges, their defense lawyer said.
The four were among a group of 10 journalists who were detained by the Iran-backed rebels and accused of "collaborating with the enemy," in reference to the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Houthis since 2015, lawyer Abdel-Majeed Sabra said.
Amnesty International last year called the charges "trumped-up." The rights group said the detained reporters were beaten, deprived of water and forced to hold cinder blocks for several hours.