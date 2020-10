Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi Thursday thanked the United States for three years of intensive diplomatic efforts that yielded direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by Washington, over disputed borders.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi Thursday thanked the United States for three years of intensive diplomatic efforts that yielded direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by Washington, over disputed borders.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi Thursday thanked the United States for three years of intensive diplomatic efforts that yielded direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, brokered by Washington, over disputed borders.