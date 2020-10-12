Israel posts 1,609 new virus cases as infection rate up to 7.7%

Israel on Monday reported that less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in 24 hours, with infection rate standing at 7.7%, a slight increase from the same figure reported a day earlier.

The Health Ministry said that on Sunday 1,609 people tested positive for COVID-19 after 22,777 tests had been conducted.

Coronavirus ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem ( Photo: AFP )

The number of patients in serious condition now stands at 823, of whom 224 are ventilated.

The official death toll has gone up to 1,983. Since the beginning of October, 394 coronavirus patients succumbed to the disease. On Thursday last week, 50 patients died in one day, the highest single-day death tally reported in Israel. For comparison, over the entire month of June, only 40 patients passed away.

The tally of active patients currently ill with the disease has dropped to 51,698, almost 8,000 less than the figure reported on Sunday.

Of that number, 5,956 reside in Jerusalem, 4,676 in Bnei Brak, 2,293 in Modi'in Illit, 1,958 in Ashdod, 1,819 in Tel Aviv, 1,434 in Netanya, 1,432 in Petah Tikva, 1,250 in Beit Shemesh, 1,094 in Rishon Lezion, 1,085 in Be'er Sheva, 989 in Holon, 971 in Haifa, 937 in Rehovot, 878 in El'ad And 820 in Ashkelon.