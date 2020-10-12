Israel posts 1,609 new virus cases as infection rate up to 7.7%

Israel on Monday reported that less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in 24 hours, with infection rate standing at 7.7%, a slight increase from the same figure reported a day earlier.
The Health Ministry said that on Sunday 1,609 people tested positive for COVID-19 after 22,777 tests had been conducted.
The number of patients in serious condition now stands at 823, of whom 224 are ventilated.
The official death toll has gone up to 1,983. Since the beginning of October, 394 coronavirus patients succumbed to the disease. On Thursday last week, 50 patients died in one day, the highest single-day death tally reported in Israel. For comparison, over the entire month of June, only 40 patients passed away.
The tally of active patients currently ill with the disease has dropped to 51,698, almost 8,000 less than the figure reported on Sunday.
Of that number, 5,956 reside in Jerusalem, 4,676 in Bnei Brak, 2,293 in Modi'in Illit, 1,958 in Ashdod, 1,819 in Tel Aviv, 1,434 in Netanya, 1,432 in Petah Tikva, 1,250 in Beit Shemesh, 1,094 in Rishon Lezion, 1,085 in Be'er Sheva, 989 in Holon, 971 in Haifa, 937 in Rehovot, 878 in El'ad And 820 in Ashkelon.
In the last seven days, 2,452 new infections were reported in Jerusalem, 1,977 in Bnei Brak, 1,084 in Modi'in Illit, 851 in Ashdod, 588 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 560 in Beit Shemesh, 558 in Netanya, 480 in Petah Tikva, 396 in Beitar Illit, 356 in Rishon Lezion, 348 in El'ad, 332 in Holon, 328 in Rehovot, 287 in Haifa, 285 in Be'er Sheva, 271 in Ramla, 252 in Bat Yam, 243 in Hadera, 210 in Lod, 198 in Ashkelon.