Ben-Gvir vows to remove image of Baruch Goldstein from living room if Bennett agrees to run with him in elections

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, said he would take down the picture of Baruch Goldstein from his living room’s wall if Naftali Bennett agrees to run with him and Rafi Peretz in the March 2 elections.
Bennett earlier refused to join forces with Ben-Gvir’s faction, citing the latter “extremist” views.
Goldstein perpetrated the 1994 Cave of the Patriarchs massacre in Hebron, killing 29 and wounding 125 Palestinian Muslim worshippers.
First published: 19:31 , 01.15.20