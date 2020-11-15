IDF strikes in Gaza after rocket fire on Israel

The IDF attacked Hamas targets in Gaza early on Sunday after rockets were fired at southern and central Israel, no injuries or damage have been reported.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Hamas targets included underground infrastructure and military positions.

Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rocket fire over southern Israel ( Photo Reuters )

As sirens blared around 2 am local time, the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rocket fire targeting the southern city of Ashdod and central Israel with eyewitnesses reporting hearing loud explosions as far north as the city of Bat Yam just south of Tel Aviv.

The Iron Dome intercepts a rocket fired from Gaza ( Photo: Amit Anu )

The military has been on high alert on the anniversary of the targeted killing by the IDF of Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu al-Ata and 20 other militants last year.

Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata ( Photo: AFP )

The army killed Abu al-Ata in a Gaza airstrike on November 12, 2019, initiating a military campaign in the Hamas-controlled enclave, which the IDF labeled "Operation Black Belt".

IDF forces on the Gaza border ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Abu al-Ata was considered extremely radical even by the militant group's standards and oversaw numerous attacks on Israeli civilian targets, including sniper attacks on IDF troops, drone attacks and thousands of rockets.

Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza marking the first anniversary of the targeted killing of their military commander Baha Abu al Ata last week ( Photo: Reuters )