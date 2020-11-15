Channels
A rocket launched from Gaza towards Israel overnight
Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rocket fire over southern Israel

IDF strikes in Gaza after rocket fire on Israel

The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rocket fire targeting the southern city of Ashdod and central Israel; eyewitnesses report hearing loud explosions as far north as the city of Bat Yam just south of Tel Aviv

Ynet |
Updated: 11.15.20 , 07:55
The IDF attacked Hamas targets in Gaza early on Sunday after rockets were fired at southern and central Israel, no injuries or damage have been reported.
    • The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Hamas targets included underground infrastructure and military positions.
    Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rocket fire over southern Israel
    (Photo Reuters)
    As sirens blared around 2 am local time, the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted rocket fire targeting the southern city of Ashdod and central Israel with eyewitnesses reporting hearing loud explosions as far north as the city of Bat Yam just south of Tel Aviv.
    The Iron Dome intercepts a rocket fired from Gaza
    (Photo: Amit Anu)
    The military has been on high alert on the anniversary of the targeted killing by the IDF of Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu al-Ata and 20 other militants last year.
    Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata
(Photo: AFP)
    Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata
    (Photo: AFP)
    The army killed Abu al-Ata in a Gaza airstrike on November 12, 2019, initiating a military campaign in the Hamas-controlled enclave, which the IDF labeled "Operation Black Belt".
    IDF forces on the Gaza border
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    IDF forces on the Gaza border
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    Abu al-Ata was considered extremely radical even by the militant group's standards and oversaw numerous attacks on Israeli civilian targets, including sniper attacks on IDF troops, drone attacks and thousands of rockets.
    לוחמים פעילי הג'יהאד האיסלאמי ג'יהאד איסלאמי ב עזה אירוע לציון שנה לחיסול בכיר הארגון בהא אבו אל-עטאלוחמים פעילי הג'יהאד האיסלאמי ג'יהאד איסלאמי ב עזה אירוע לציון שנה לחיסול בכיר הארגון בהא אבו אל-עטא
    Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza marking the first anniversary of the targeted killing of their military commander Baha Abu al Ata last week
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Preparedness for a possible escalation was very felt at Ben Gurion Airport where aircraft traffic in the area was redirected in some instances, a procedure taken often during cross-border rounds of fighting with militants in Gaza.
    First published: 07:47 , 11.15.20
