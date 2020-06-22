Global coronavirus cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India

Global cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China, and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took until mid-May to reach 4.5 million cases. It has taken just five weeks to double to 9 million cases, the tally shows.

The United States leads the world with the highest number of infections, at about 2.2 million or 25% of all reported cases.

The tally shows the disease is spreading fastest in Latin America, which now accounts for 23% of all cases.