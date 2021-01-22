UK police break up COVID rule-breaching Jewish wedding with 400 guests

British police said on Friday they had broken up a Jewish wedding with almost 400 guests in violation of COVID lockdown rules, which only allow six people to attend.

However, officers found hundreds of people gathering in Stamford Hill, in north London, with the windows covered to stop people from seeing inside. The organizer of the wedding now could be fined up to 10,000 pounds ($13,700), and five others were issued 200-pound penalties.

The wedding took place at the Yesodey Hatorah Girls School, which serves Haredi Jewish families in the area, home to the biggest Orthodox Jewish community in Europe.

