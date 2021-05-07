Britain reopens travel from May 17 to limited destinations, including Israel

Britain will allow people in England to resume international travel from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just a handful of countries. including Israel, as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.

Portugal, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore also made the green list for travel in a system that will be reviewed every three weeks, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. Popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece did not.

