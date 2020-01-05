Many killed in attack on military camp in Libya's capital -minister

At least 28 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health minister of the Tripoli-based government said.

Tripoli, which is under the control of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), is facing an offensive by military commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) that began in April.

