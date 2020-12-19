Israel launches COVID-19 inoculation drive

Israel has launched its vaccination effort for COVID-19 on Saturday evening with a host of top officials receiving the shot to encourage the Israeli public to get vaccinated.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first Israeli to receive a vaccine against coronavirus, followed by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein shortly after.
Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levy and the head of Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital, Prof. Yitshak Kreiss were also inoculated for the virus.