France again ranks No. 4 in COVID-19 deaths as Spain revises tally

France again ranked fourth in coronavirus deaths after the United States, Britain and Italy, as Spain revised its tally down by nearly 2,000 on Monday.
The French health ministry reported on its website that the cumulative death toll rose by 65, or 0.2%, to 28,432. But on a separate ministry website it said the toll went up by 90, or 0.3%, to 28,457.
France's death toll was slightly higher than Spain's between May 12 and May 21, but at the end of last week it dipped below Spain's again for three days.