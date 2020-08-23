Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil capital

Video from Belarus shows beleaguered President Alexander Lukashenko carrying a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he got off a helicopter that brought him to this working residence as anti-government protests roil the capital.

The dramatic moment occurred as massive protests calling for his resignation flooded the capital of Minsk on Sunday for the 15th straight day.

