There are 316 confirmed coronavirus patients in the military, more than double than at the peak of the pandemic's first wave in April, which stood at 132 patients, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

There are 316 confirmed coronavirus patients in the military, more than double than at the peak of the pandemic's first wave in April, which stood at 132 patients, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

There are 316 confirmed coronavirus patients in the military, more than double than at the peak of the pandemic's first wave in April, which stood at 132 patients, the IDF reported on Wednesday.