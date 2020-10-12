Joint U.S.-Israeli delegation set to fly to Bahrain next week

A joint U.S.-Israeli delegation will travel to Bahrain next week to work on finalizing the normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Manama.

According to Israeli officials, the trip was requested by Bahrain, which wanted a joint delegation to fly directly from Israel to the Gulf state, following a similar visit made to the United Arab Emirates last month.

