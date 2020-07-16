Health Ministry reports 1,109 new cases of coronavirus since midnight

The Health Ministry on Thursday evening reported that 1,109 new cases of coronavirus have been detected since midnight.
There are currently 24,956 active carriers of coronavirus in Israel, among them 203 patients in serious condition and 58 patients on ventilators.
Four Israelis have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, bringing the country's total virus-related fatalities to 383.
As of Thursday evening, health authorities have conducted 16,002 coronavirus tests since midnight, a long haul from Wednesday's 30,508 tests.