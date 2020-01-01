Israeli jailed in Russia moved back to Moscow facility

Naama Issachar, the Israeli jailed in Russia on drug charges, has been taken back on Wednesday to a Moscow jail where she was awaiting trial.
Issachar was moved to a different facility in Russia last Friday, but her new location was only confirmed on Monday night, following heavy pressure from the Israeli consulate in Moscow.
The 27-year-old is serving a 7.5-year sentence after she was detained in April at Moscow airport en route to Israel from India with 9.5 grams of marijuana in her luggage.
First published: 16:51 , 01.01.20