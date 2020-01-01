Israeli jailed in Russia moved back to Moscow facility

Naama Issachar, the Israeli jailed in Russia on drug charges, has been taken back on Wednesday to a Moscow jail where she was awaiting trial.

Naama Issachar, the Israeli jailed in Russia on drug charges, has been taken back on Wednesday to a Moscow jail where she was awaiting trial.

Naama Issachar, the Israeli jailed in Russia on drug charges, has been taken back on Wednesday to a Moscow jail where she was awaiting trial.