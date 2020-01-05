Netanyahu praises Trump for U.S. strike on Soleimani

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President Donald Trump is "worthy of all appreciation" for ordering the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Netanyahu told his cabinet Sunday that Soleimani "initiated, planned and carried out many terror attacks" in the Middle East and beyond.
Israel has long accused Soleimani of being the mastermind of Iran's belligerency in the region.Netanyahu said Israel stood alongside the United States in its current campaign against Iran.
