Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran's resumption of 20%uranium enrichment was aimed at developing nuclear weapons and that Israel would never allow Tehran to build them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran's resumption of 20%uranium enrichment was aimed at developing nuclear weapons and that Israel would never allow Tehran to build them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran's resumption of 20%uranium enrichment was aimed at developing nuclear weapons and that Israel would never allow Tehran to build them.