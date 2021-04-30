Four people including two children in critical condition at Haifa hospital after Meron disaster

The Rambam Health Care Center in Haifa said on Friday that it was treating four people critically injured in the disastrous stampede on Mount Meron overnight, among them two children after seven people in total were hospitalized there.
"The patients who are in critical condition being treated in our ICUs. We are in contact with their families," a hospital spokesperson said.
ד״ר נתי הורוביץ, חבר בהנלת בית החולים רמב״ם בחיפה, עדכן על ארבעה פצועים בטיפול נמרץ מהאסון בהילולה במירון, בהם שני ילדים. "הגיעו לבית החולים שבעה פצועים, מתוכם נשארו חמישה נפגעים לטיפול, שניים בטיפול נמרץ כללי ושניים בטיפול נמרץ ילדים ועוד פצוע אחד יותר קל. הפצועים במצב קשה מונשמים, מצבם מורכב. מרכז המידע שלנו נמצא בקשר עם המשפחות. אנחנו עדיין צריכים לזהות חלק קטן מהפצועים״.