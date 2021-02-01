WHO: Tunisia, Palestinians to be among first COVAX recipients

The Palestinian territories and Tunisia will benefit from a first wave of coronavirus vaccines from the COVAX scheme, but poorer states in the Middle East face a big gap in early vaccine provision, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

