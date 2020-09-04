Maersk captain calls for help for migrants stuck at sea

The captain of a tanker that rescued 27 migrants at sea, including a pregnant woman, is calling for immediate help as conditions worsen on board after a month anchored off the coast of Malta having been denied entry by several countries.
The migrants have no critical physical issues, but mentally the situation is getting desperate, the Maersk Etienne captain said, saying one migrant had threatened to jump overboard.
The ship's crew rescued the migrants on Aug. 4 from a wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days and sank immediately after the rescue operation.