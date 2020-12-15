Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Morocco

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will lead a U.S. delegation to Israel and Morocco next week for discussions on the normalization deal the two Middle East countries reached last week, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

