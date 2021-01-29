Edelstein urges Israelis to follow lockdown rules even after it expires on Sunday

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein urged citizens Friday morning to continue following lockdown rules even after it expires on Sunday at midnight.
"Something dangerous could happen here on Sunday at midnight," Edelstein said. "Due to political games, the lockdown will end, restrictions will be lifted altogether, and anarchy will be celebrated. This way, the State of Israel will become an uncontrollable coronavirus incubator."
"Be responsible and continue to follow the restrictions even if you do not have to. Take care of yourself, your family, your friends."