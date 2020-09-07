Eliat mayor blasts rumored decision to place city on 'red' virus list

The mayor of Eilat on Monday blasted the rumored government decision, which placed the resort city on a list of communities with high infection rate, where nighttime curfews would be imposed.
Meir Yitzhak Halevi told Ynet he doesn't have "a shadow of a clue" as to why the city is said to have been placed on the "red" list.
"It is a ludicrous decision, this is a city that in July and August hosted more than half a million Israeli tourists," he said. "All this time we have been a 'green city' with a single-digit number of verified coronavirus cases."