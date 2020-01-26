Three Jordanians charged for Islamic State-inspired attack in court

Three Jordanian men appeared in court Sunday to face charges connected to the stabbing of eight people at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan in November in an attack allegedly inspired by the Islamic State group.
The military judge presiding over the trial accused the men of supporting Islamic State ideology and carrying out the attack at Jerash to avenge the death of late IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
November's incident took place in Jerash, one of Jordan's most visited archaeological sites.
The three defendants pleaded innocent to the charges. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.
First published: 21:03 , 01.26.20