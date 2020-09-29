National Security advisory board presents strict exit strategy

The National Security Agency advisory board on Tuesday, presented to the government with their recommendations that would see the opening kindergartens and first through third grades when the daily coronavirus cases are no more than 2,000 and markets, malls and shops only after morbidity reached no more than 1,000 daily cases.
Additional non-essential businesses should remain closed until daily morbidity is at 400 cases and restaurants and entertainment venues only after there are no more than 100 new cases daily.