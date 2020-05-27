China to increase international flights if virus under control - regulator

China's aviation authority will consider increasing international flights as long as imported coronavirus risks are under control, state media China News reported on Wednesday, citing the agency's deputy director, Li Jian.

The maximum number of international flights now allowed is 134 a week under restrictions imposed on March 29 to stop cases of the novel coronavirus being imported.

But the number would be increased to 407 a week from June 1, said Li of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Li did not elaborate on which carriers would be operating the new flights.