Health Minister warns, 'no escape from imposing a closure'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the beginning of the Sunday cabinet meeting that enforcing the established coronavirus restrictions has thus far failed, and therefore there is no escape from imposing a closure.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the beginning of the Sunday cabinet meeting that enforcing the established coronavirus restrictions has thus far failed, and therefore there is no escape from imposing a closure.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the beginning of the Sunday cabinet meeting that enforcing the established coronavirus restrictions has thus far failed, and therefore there is no escape from imposing a closure.