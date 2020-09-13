Health Minister warns, 'no escape from imposing a closure'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the beginning of the Sunday cabinet meeting that enforcing the established coronavirus restrictions has thus far failed, and therefore there is no escape from imposing a closure.
"I will be extremely unhappy when the closure proposal is approved. This is a very difficult day for the country, but there is no choice," Edelstein said. "Apart from such and such cosmetic changes, I will not allow negotiations on the plan. If it is not accepted - I will withdraw it and not bring alternative plans. The coronavirus is neither a political matter nor a matter of populism."