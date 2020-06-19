Iran under IAEA pressure over old nuclear sites

The United Nations nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats attending the meeting said.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, diplomats attending the meeting said.

The resolution, adopted in a vote that was called after China expressed opposition to it, raises pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two International Atomic Energy Agency reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

