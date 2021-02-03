In visit to Capitol, Biden honors police officer killed in Jan 6 assault

U.S. President Joe Biden made a late-night visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to pay his respects to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month.
In a solemn ceremony, the cremated remains of Sicknick, who died of his injuries the day after the Jan. 6 attack, arrived on Tuesday night to lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda until midday Wednesday.
Biden and his wife, Jill, stood before the remains with their hands over their hearts in silent tribute to Sicknick.