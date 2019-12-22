High Court plenary over Netanyahu scheduled for December 31

The High Court of Justice said on Sunday it will debate on Tuesday, December 31 whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could form a government despite the incumbent being indicted in three different graft cases.
The hearing will consist of three judges - Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Deputy Chief Justice Hanan Meltzer and Justice Uzi Vogelman.
The discussion was announced after the court had received and approved a petition signed by 67 different petitioners on whether a Knesset member battling criminal charges can be tasked with forming a government.
First published: 20:29 , 12.22.19