Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to IS recruitment ring

Swiss federal prosecutors said Monday they have indicted two men alleged to have tried to join up with jihadists in territory once held by the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

A Swiss-Tunisian dual national, who is accused of having recruited IS members, and a Swiss co-defendant face charges linked to a ban on radical groups like IS and al-Qaida. They allegedly trained with a group in Switzerland and France before traveling to Turkey in late 2015.

