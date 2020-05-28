Israel records highest daily jump in new coronavirus cases in weeks

Health officials on Thursday reported a dramatic rise in new coronavirus cases in Israel, with 64 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in weeks.

The Health Ministry said the number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,872, while 284 have succumbed to the disease.

Coronavirus testing kits at Israeli HMO in Rehovot ( Photo: AFP )

"There has been a relatively unusual increase in the number of infections in the last 48 hours,” said the Health Ministry in a statement. “The ministry is once again urging the public not to be complacent and adhere to health guidelines.”

The statement added all the ministry's top officials are set to convene for an urgent meeting on Friday morning to discuss the worrying increase in new diagnoses.

Of the latest number 1,909 patients are currently infected with the virus, while 14,679 have recovered from the pathogen.

At least 37 people are in a serious condition, 36 of which are intubated, 35 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

On Wednesday medical authorities conducted 6,432 coronavirus tests.

Drive in testing center in Jerusalem on Thursday ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Earlier on Thursday, health officials said the number of coronavirus infections in Gymnasia Rehavia high school in Jerusalem has increased to 18. So far, 11 students and seven school staff members tested positive for COVID-19.