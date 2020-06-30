UN seeks billions more aid for Syrians beset by war and COVID-19

The United Nations pushed governments at a virtual conference on Tuesday for nearly $10 billion in aid for Syria, where nine years of war has displaced millions in a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by soaring food prices and the coronavirus crisis.
The now annual fund-raising round for Syria brought together 60 governments and non-official agencies via video in an event hosted by the European Union (EU) and due to end at 1600 GMT.
"Syrian men, women and children have experienced injury, displacement, destruction, terror ... on a massive scale," said UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.