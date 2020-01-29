White House seeking to block ex-adviser Bolton's book

The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block the publication of his upcoming book, CNN reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block the publication of his upcoming book, CNN reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The White House has issued a letter to former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block the publication of his upcoming book, CNN reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.