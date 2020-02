CIA Director Gina Haspel made a secret trip to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan was announced, Israel's public broadcaster Kan says.

CIA Director Gina Haspel made a secret trip to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan was announced, Israel's public broadcaster Kan says.

CIA Director Gina Haspel made a secret trip to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan was announced, Israel's public broadcaster Kan says.