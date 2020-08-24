UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders to press for dialogue

British foreign minister Dominic Raab will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas this week to press for renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.

