Protecting refugees from COVID-19 a 'global responsibility', says Jordan's king

The world has a "global responsibility" to safeguard the health of refugees from COVID-19, Jordan's King Abdullah told a virtual meeting of leaders on Thursday after his country became one of the first to vaccinate refugees.

Ensuring refugees and migrants get vaccinated is key to ending the pandemic through herd immunity, which requires a large portion of a community developing immunity to a virus either through natural infection or vaccination, experts say.

